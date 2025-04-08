BUSTED! Online detectives link UDA Slay Queen BAKHITA ESTHER to an affair with Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULlAHI - She is with the lawyer in Malta (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Online sleuths have uncovered a very interesting ‘coincidence’ between UDA influencer Bakhita Esther and flamboyant city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

Ahmednasir recently shared a scenic snap on X, chilling with fellow legal bigwig Mohamed Nyaoga along the shores of Malta.

“With Mohamed Nyaoga SC exploring the shores and villages of Malta,” he captioned.

Just hours later, Bakhita, who’s a close friend of nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, also posted from the exact same location!

“Malta is such a beautiful country 😍📷 I love it here,” she gushed.

Now, the internet is doing what it does best - connecting the dots.

Netzens are convinced Bakhita didn’t just happen to be in Malta... she might be on a secret baecation with the Grand Mullah!

See the posts and reactions.

