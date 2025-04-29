SIFUNA blasts politicians condemning BBC over ‘Blood Parliament’ documentary exposing police officers who killed protestors - ‘I was present in parliament that day’

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has come out strongly in defence of the BBC following a backlash over its latest exposé, Blood Parliament, which highlights the fatal shooting of protestors by police during the June 25th, 2024 anti-Government protests outside Kenya’s Parliament.
His remarks come after Homa Bay MP, Peter Kaluma, and other
leaders called for the BBC to be banned in Kenya, describing the documentary as
“reckless,” “inciteful,” and “twisted.”
Kaluma further claimed it was designed to destabilize the
country and called for the media house’s licence to be withdrawn, although he
later deleted the post and issued a more moderate statement.
In a post on X, Sifuna stated: “Speaking as someone who was
present in Parliament that day, the events depicted in the #BloodParliament
documentary by #BBCAfricaEye are not fabrications. The story of June 25th, 2024
is already written... in blood.”
Sifuna further emphasized the importance of media freedom.
“Those who are uncomfortable with this are wrestling with
their own consciences—we cannot help them.”
The documentary details the moments leading up to the deaths
of three young protestors, with investigators analysing over 5,000 images to
piece together the sequence of events.
One of the
individuals identified is a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, alleged to have
fatally shot Eric Shieni and other protesters at close range as they fled near
Parliament.
According to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority
(IPOA), 60 protest-related deaths have been recorded.
