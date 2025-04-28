PHOTOs of PRINCE INDAH’s ex-side chick, LAVENDER NYAR JERA, without filters and make-up shock netizens

Monday, April 28, 2025 - Controversial Luo slay queen and social media personality, Lavender Nyar Jera, has stirred reactions online after she was pictured without filters and make-up.
While it’s not clear who leaked the photos taken at a house
party, her fans were left discussing how she looks different without filters.
Lavender came into the limelight after she was involved in an
extra-marital affair with celebrated Ohangla singer, Prince Indah.
Steamy photos of Indah and Lavender surfaced online and
almost broke his marriage.
Leaked photos without filters.
With make-up and filters.
