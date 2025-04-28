PHOTOs of PRINCE INDAH’s ex-side chick, LAVENDER NYAR JERA, without filters and make-up shock netizens







Monday, April 28, 2025 - Controversial Luo slay queen and social media personality, Lavender Nyar Jera, has stirred reactions online after she was pictured without filters and make-up.

While it’s not clear who leaked the photos taken at a house party, her fans were left discussing how she looks different without filters.

Lavender came into the limelight after she was involved in an extra-marital affair with celebrated Ohangla singer, Prince Indah.

Steamy photos of Indah and Lavender surfaced online and almost broke his marriage.

Leaked photos without filters.

With make-up and filters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST