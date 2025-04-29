New survey reveals the most expensive and cheapest places to buy land in Nairobi and its satellite towns







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - A new survey by real estate firm HassConsult has revealed the sharp contrast in land prices across Nairobi and its satellite towns during the first quarter of 2025.

The Hass Land Price Index, released on April 29th, shows both a resurgence in property demand and notable shifts in where investors are putting their money.

According to the report, Thika, Juja, and Kiserian recorded the most significant price hikes, each registering a 4.6% to 5% increase.

An acre in Thika is now valued at Ksh30 million, with Juja at Ksh24 million and Kiserian at Ksh12 million, making them some of the most affordable areas experiencing fast growth.

In contrast, Nairobi’s high-end suburbs remain the priciest.

Kileleshwa topped the list at Ksh321 million per acre, followed by Riverside (Ksh348 million) and Lavington (Ksh265 million), all posting modest gains.

HassConsult’s Creative Director Sakina Hassanali attributed the rise in satellite town prices to their affordability.

“Towns with lower price entry points are outperforming more expensive areas as buyers become increasingly sensitive to cost,” she noted.

The data also shows renewed interest in detached home developments in low-density areas like Karen, Gigiri, and Kilimani, with land prices in these estates rising between 1.2% and 2.9%.

After a dip in late 2024, Nairobi’s property market is regaining momentum - with affordability and long-term growth potential driving the shift.