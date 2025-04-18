SHOCK as Tulwet Secondary School Principal collapses and dies while attending a principals’ workshop in Nakuru (PHOTO)







Friday, April 18, 2025 - Shock and grief has engulfed students and teachers at Tulwet Secondary School after their principal collapsed and died while attending a principals’ workshop in Nakuru.

The deceased principal, who is identified as Mr. Peter Muchina, was in good health and in a jovial mood before the tragic incident.

His death was announced by Kuresoi North Member of Parliament Joseph Tonui.

Tunoi said the principal developed sudden health complications and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

He described him as a hardworking and dedicated member of staff.

