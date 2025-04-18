Lazima RUTO amalize miaka kumi, Tuko tayari kuiba kura - VIDEO of Senator CHERARGEI vowing to rig 2027 elections sparks uproar!







Friday, April 18, 2025 - A video of Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei vowing to do “everything possible,” including rigging the 2027 election, to ensure President William Ruto secures a second term has surfaced online, drawing sharp criticism from Kenyans.

In the undated clip, the outspoken Senator declares in Swahili: "Hatutakubali Ruto awe one-term president; sisi tuko tayari kuiba kura, lazima amalize miaka kumi. Sisi si wajinga, si walevi, na si wazimu." (We won’t allow Ruto to be a one-term president; we’re ready to steal votes - he must complete ten years. We are not fools, drunkards, or madmen.)

The remarks come amid rising political tensions, as opposition figures, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, signal plans to unite behind a single candidate ahead of the 2027 polls.

President Ruto, under pressure over his administration’s performance and waning popularity, especially among the youth, recently stated that he will respect the people’s will, and focus on farming.

Cherargei’s comments, however, have raised concerns over electoral integrity and the intentions of Ruto’s inner circle.Bottom of Form

Watch the video below.

Samson Cherargei: Hatutakubali Ruto awe one-term president; sisi tuko tayari kuiba kura, lazima amalize miaka kumi. Sisi si wajinga, si walevi, na si wazima. pic.twitter.com/9Bn9KoTMUI — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) April 16, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST