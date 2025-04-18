JUNET slams RUTO for appointing failed politicians as Ambassadors at the expense of career diplomats - ‘There is no broad-based approach here!’

Friday, April 18,
2025 - Minority Leader in the National Assembly, Junet Mohamed, has
strongly opposed the appointment of politicians to diplomatic roles,
criticising President William Ruto’s recent nominations for sidelining career
diplomats.
In a fiery session in parliamentary on Thursday, Junet took
issue with a special motion moved by Mandera East MP, Bashir Abdullahi, seeking
approval for the nominees.
Junet, known for his wit and sharp tongue, described the
trend of assigning diplomatic postings to former politicians and civil servants
as “recycling,” warning that it demoralises professionals who have dedicated
their careers to diplomacy.
“You cannot be recycling people who have served in high
office and then give them another.”
“When will career diplomats get a chance to serve?” Junet
asked.
He further claimed that failed politicians and civil
servants are being rewarded with diplomatic postings despite previous
shortcomings.
President Ruto recently nominated former Health Cabinet
Secretary Susan Nakhumicha as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to UN-Habitat in
Nairobi and Peter Tum as Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
James Buyekane and Abdi Fidhow were also nominated to serve
as Consuls General in Guangzhou, China, and Arusha, Tanzania, respectively.
Junet dismissed Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah’s attempt
to counter his views, insisting that the issue should not be approached
politically.
“There is no broad-based approach here. Let me do my work as
Minority Leader,” he said.
Junet urged President Ruto to prioritise merit and
competence, proposing that at least 70% of diplomatic postings be reserved for
career diplomats.
“This culture must stop,” he asserted.
“Diplomatic positions should not be consolation prizes for
political losses.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
