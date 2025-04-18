“She was too perfect for me” - Popular Pastor shocks netizens as he announces breakup with his beautiful wife (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 18, 2025 - Ugandan preacher, Jonathan Nalebo, has sent social media into a frenzy after announcing that he’s parting ways with his wife, Enid Mirembe, after seven years of marriage because she was simply “too perfect” for him.

The couple, once admired for their seemingly flawless, faith-filled relationship, shocked fans when Jonathan took to Facebook on April 16th, 2025, to share the news.

He revealed that they had mutually agreed to separate for the sake of peace and personal healing.

In his emotional post, the preacher admitted he had struggled to honor the depth of values Enid carried and wished her a future filled with love and someone who truly cherishes her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST