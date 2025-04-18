“I pray that my KIKUYU LADY won’t turn our relationship into a business opportunity” - Insecure LUO scammer expresses his fears and leaves netizens talking (PHOTO)







Friday, April 18, 2025 - Onyango Tate, a controversial figure on X and scammer who masquerades as a forex trader, has sparked reactions after he expressed his fears over dating a Kikuyu lady.

Onyango posted a photo goofing around with his ‘Murima babe’ and said that he prays she won’t turn their relationship into a business opportunity.

Kikuyu ladies are known to be materialistic and notorious for exploiting men financially.

Onyango’s tweet has gone viral and sparked reactions among X users, with many predicting that his publicized relationship will end in premium tears.

