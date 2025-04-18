“I pray that my KIKUYU LADY won’t turn our relationship into a business opportunity” - Insecure LUO scammer expresses his fears and leaves netizens talking (PHOTO)

Friday, April 18, 2025 - Onyango Tate, a controversial figure on X and scammer who masquerades as a forex trader, has sparked reactions after he expressed his fears over dating a Kikuyu lady.
Onyango posted a photo goofing around with his ‘Murima babe’
and said that he prays she won’t turn their relationship into a business
opportunity.
Kikuyu ladies are known to be materialistic and notorious
for exploiting men financially.
Onyango’s tweet has gone viral and sparked reactions among X users, with many predicting that his publicized relationship will end in premium tears.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments