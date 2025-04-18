A man is nursing serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times by his abusive girlfriend! The LADY looks chilled but she is very toxic (PHOTOs)

Friday, April 18, 2025 - A young man is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was stabbed by his girlfriend and left with serious injuries.
The victim has been in a toxic relationship, enduring
physical abuse, but he was afraid to speak.
A recent fight between the couple almost turned deadly after
she picked up a knife and stabbed him several times before fleeing.
The suspect’s photos have been shared on social media as police pursue her.
