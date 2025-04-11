Detectives close in on 5 suspects who unlawfully transferred a 12-acre parcel of land valued at over Sh 150 million (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Following thorough investigations, five individuals have been arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court in Mombasa on charges of obtaining land registration through fraudulent means.

The accused, Edward Marenye Kiguru, Abubakar Madey, and Joseph Matheka, are implicated in a fraudulent land registration scheme involving a 12-acre parcel of land in Miritini, Mombasa County, valued at over Sh150 million.

This land, originally registered to Kingorani Investment Limited in the early 1990s, was unlawfully transferred to Mahmoud Abdalla Mahmoud and Mohamed Saleh Hassan.



The investigation was initiated by a complaint regarding the eviction of employees of the complainant from the contested property by the five suspects.

The resultant file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, who upon perusal granted consent to bring charges against the suspects.



A manhunt ensued, resulting in the arrest of Edward Marenye Kiguru, a registered private surveyor in Mombasa County, on April 7, 2025.

His accomplices, Mahmoud Abdalla Mahmoud and Mohamed Saleh Hassan, attempted to flee to Nairobi upon realizing that detectives were closing in on them.

However, their escape was short-lived, as they were captured at their hideout in a Nairobi hotel and subsequently returned to Mombasa.



Joseph Matheka, a land administrator recently based in Eldoret, was arrested at his residence in Kangundo Road.

He had previously partnered with the fraudsters while serving in a similar capacity in Kilifi County.

The final suspect, Abubakar Madey, a private registered physical planner also based in Mombasa, turned himself in to the police after a warrant for his arrest was issued.



All the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the court granted them a bond of Sh500,000 or an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000, along with one surety of a similar amount for each. The pre-trial mention is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

Courtesy: DCI.