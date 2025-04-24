See what a cheeky neighbour did after having a small misunderstanding with the next door neighbour (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - A cheeky neighbour dumped garbage outside the next door neighbour’s house, following a small misunderstanding that could have been solved amicably.

The neighbour woke up to find a heap of garbage dumped on the door.

Such conflicts are common in single-room houses around Nairobi’s Eastland area, where tenants have frequent quarrels over petty things.

Watch the video shared by a tenant.

See what a cheeky neighbour did after having a small misunderstanding with the next door neighbour pic.twitter.com/GpvQcKbhLR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 24, 2025

