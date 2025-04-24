Back to Square One!! A businesslady wakes up to find her shop robbed clean (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - A businesslady is counting losses after thugs broke into her shop at night and robbed her clean.

The victim runs a beauty parlour that was fully stocked, only for her to wake up and find almost all her stock stolen.

The ruthless thugs left empty bottles of perfume after making away with the stock, taking her back to square one amid tough economic times.

The video comes at a time when insecurity is on the rise in the country.

Thugs have been targeting small businesses, breaking in at night and stealing, leaving traders counting losses.

Watch the video shared by the victim.

Back to Square One!! A businesslady wakes up to find her shop robbed clean pic.twitter.com/roPTK0gbEQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST