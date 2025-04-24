Inside St Joseph Missions of Messiah Church in Rongo where sect members had camped before police raid - Churches should be regulated (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Security officers raided the controversial St Joseph Missions of Messiah church in Rongo and rescued 57 indisposed persons, halting prayer activities at the church.
Although some church followers were arrested and rescued by
police during a raid in the church’s premises, a number of families claim they
were yet to trace their relatives.
The church operated in secrecy and very few people were
allowed in.
At the entrance, visitors are welcomed by a row of flags
believed to represent Simeo Ondetto, Mama Maria, and various saints, who
reportedly founded the church.
At the centre stands a large, housed cross, ornately
decorated.
The compound also serves as a residential area for its
followers.
The sect members live permanently within the compound.
The compound houses several shrines where members worship.
One structure has three separate rooms, each with an altar.
Each room contains candles, crosses, and images of saints,
each with distinct colours.
Worshippers must remove their shoes before entering, an act
rooted in their belief that God dwells among them.
Watch a video inside the church.
