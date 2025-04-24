Inside St Joseph Missions of Messiah Church in Rongo where sect members had camped before police raid - Churches should be regulated (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Security officers raided the controversial St Joseph Missions of Messiah church in Rongo and rescued 57 indisposed persons, halting prayer activities at the church.

Although some church followers were arrested and rescued by police during a raid in the church’s premises, a number of families claim they were yet to trace their relatives.

The church operated in secrecy and very few people were allowed in.

At the entrance, visitors are welcomed by a row of flags believed to represent Simeo Ondetto, Mama Maria, and various saints, who reportedly founded the church.

At the centre stands a large, housed cross, ornately decorated.

The compound also serves as a residential area for its followers.

The sect members live permanently within the compound.

The compound houses several shrines where members worship.

One structure has three separate rooms, each with an altar.

Each room contains candles, crosses, and images of saints, each with distinct colours.

Worshippers must remove their shoes before entering, an act rooted in their belief that God dwells among them.

