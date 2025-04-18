See how the two KIKUYU MEN who have been posing as female masseuses were luring men via TikTok to an apartment along Lumumba Drive before robbing them (VIDEO)







Friday, April 18, 2025 - Videos have emerged showing how two Kikuyu men, Alex Mugo Wachira and Simon Chomba Mbogo, infamously known as the Kirinyaga Queens, were using TikTok to lure unsuspecting men.

The duo posed as glamorous female massage therapists, complete with filters, makeup, and slay queen outfits that fooled many.

Their content, which portrayed them as seductive and professional masseuses, attracted male clients who were promised private sessions at an apartment along Lumumba Drive.





But behind the glitz was a well-planned scam.

Once inside the apartment, the victims were robbed, some violently, others coerced.

One man was even forced to transfer Sh280,000 to their number before being stripped of his belongings and thrown out.

Their arrest by DCI officers has sparked an online frenzy, reminding everyone that, indeed, dust is constant.

See the photos and videos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST