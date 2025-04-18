Men who frequent popular clubs along Thika Road should be careful of this KIKUYU GAY man - He pretends to be a lady and is in police custody after robbing a victim of Ksh 280,000







Friday, April 18, 2025 - Meet Simon Chomba, a notorious Kikuyu gay man who was arrested alongside his accomplice for posing as female masseurs and robbing unsuspecting victims.

A victim was lured to an apartment in Roysambu after coming across an online advertisement on massage services and robbed of Ksh 280,000.

Chomba also frequents popular clubs along Thika Road dressed like a lady to lure unsuspecting male patrons.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST