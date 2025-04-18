Friday, April 18, 2025 - Real Sherrif, a well-known reggae deejay, has fallen victim to a notorious mchele lady believed to be targeting patrons in city clubs.
He took to his Facebook account and shared CCTV footage of
the suspect identified as Faith Chege and promised a reward of Ksh 20,000 to
anyone with crucial information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest.
The victim’s bank account was wiped clean.
He also lost an iPhone, a MacBook, Headphones and a Hard
Disk.
Watch the CCTV footage of the mchele lady.
A local deejay shares CCTV footage of the ‘yellow yellow’ KIKUYU MCHELE LADY who drugged him and wiped his bank account clean pic.twitter.com/tD5junDbBS— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 18, 2025
