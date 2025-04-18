





Friday, April 18, 2025 - Real Sherrif, a well-known reggae deejay, has fallen victim to a notorious mchele lady believed to be targeting patrons in city clubs.

He took to his Facebook account and shared CCTV footage of the suspect identified as Faith Chege and promised a reward of Ksh 20,000 to anyone with crucial information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest.

The victim’s bank account was wiped clean.

He also lost an iPhone, a MacBook, Headphones and a Hard Disk.

Watch the CCTV footage of the mchele lady.

A local deejay shares CCTV footage of the ‘yellow yellow’ KIKUYU MCHELE LADY who drugged him and wiped his bank account clean pic.twitter.com/tD5junDbBS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 18, 2025

