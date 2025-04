Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - Bonfire Adventures CEO, Sarah Mtalii, has gifted herself a sleek Range Rover Sport worth a staggering Ksh 33 million.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a glimpse of the cool ride stating that she has not bought a new ride in seven years and has decided to treat herself with the 2023 Range Rover Sport.

Check out the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST