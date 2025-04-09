Woman congratulates her husband for marrying a second wife (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - A South Sudanese woman known as Josephine Abyei Tong Akech, congratulated her husband for marrying a second wife, sparking mixed reactions online.

Abyei expressed her utmost happiness and support for her husband’s decision to bring in another wife into the family.

“Congratulations my husband for bringing us our second wife,” her Facebook post reads.

The post instantly caught social media users’ attention, promptly sending her thoughtful wishes while terming her as a kind and true wife material.

In South Sudan, polygamy is allowed in many communities, especially in the Jieng and the Nuer Cultures.





See photos of her beautiful co-wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST