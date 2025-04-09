KAMENE GORO’s controversial dating advice to LADIES in their 20s sparks reactions - ‘Don’t limit yourself to one man’ (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - Media personality Kamene Goro is once again stirring conversation, this time after urging young women in their twenties to avoid rushing into serious relationships or marriage.

Having experienced her fair share of heartbreaks, including a viral breakup where her ex-husband dumped her via WhatsApp, Kamene is now all about self-love, growth, and exploration.

“First of all, he is the one who left me via a call… Imagine a WhatsApp call. A free call.”

“You couldn't even spend your money to break up with me, bro,” she recalled with a mix of humour and truth.”

Speaking candidly, Kamene shared her philosophy:

“Do not commit yourself to just one person too early.”

“The person you think is the love of your life might not be the one.”

“Your youth is for experimenting. Don’t limit yourself to one person.”

“Go out and kiss all the frogs before you meet your Prince Charming.”

“How will you know what your Prince Charming is if you’re stuck with one frog?”

Her advice has sparked mixed reactions online - some praising her honesty, while others disagreed.

See reactions below.

