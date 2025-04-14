RUTO’s spanner boy, OSCAR SUDI, responds to claims he didn’t go to school – ‘Mimi sijasoma but ukienda kwangu…” (VIDEO)

Monday, April 14, 2025 - Controversial Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has sparked fresh conversation around leadership and education after candidly revealing he never ‘attended’ school.
Speaking at PCEA, Gathaithi Church, in Kiambu on Sunday,
April 13th, the outspoken legislator said he’s never claimed to be
educated, and sees no reason to start now.
"You’ve heard people say I didn’t go to school, do
you think they’re wrong?" he asked the congregation. "Have you
ever heard me claim otherwise?"
Sudi, a close ally of President Ruto, insisted that true
leadership isn't about degrees, but about results.
"If you come to Kapseret, you’ll see that I get the
job done. That’s what matters," he declared.
He acknowledged that while leaders like National Assembly
Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, were fortunate to access quality education,
many others, like himself, never had that chance.
Yet, he believes this doesn’t diminish their worth.
“There are many of us who didn’t go to school. If I
decided to run for president today, I would easily defeat all these highly
educated individuals—because we, the unschooled, are many,” he claimed.Bottom of Form
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments