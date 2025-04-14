General FRANCIS OGOLLA was assassinated - KALONZO rubbishes ‘engine failure’ theory and calls for independent inquiry







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has made serious allegations regarding the death of former Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, claiming that the top military officer was assassinated due to his involvement in the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking during a public rally in Mwingi town, Kitui County, on Sunday, April 13th, Kalonzo claimed that Ogolla’s presence at the Bomas of Kenya during the election verification process may have made him a target for certain individuals within President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

“He was sent by the National Security Council during the last election, and there are some people who had threatened that they will deal with this guy later,” Kalonzo said.

“There was no way General Ogolla was not going to become the next head of our military - and that is why he was taken out.”

“General Francis Ogolla was taken out! No Kenyan believes the story of engine failure.”

“He was taken out!”

Kalonzo dismissed the official crash report, terming it a “whitewash,” and demanded an independent inquiry, preferably by Parliament.

“No one will believe that story unless there is an independent inquiry into his death.”

“We need an independent inquiry, possibly by Parliament. These helicopter crashes need to stop,” he added.

The Ministry of Defence had attributed the April 18th crash of the Bell Huey helicopter (reg. KAF 1501) to engine failure, ruling out weather or communication issues.

General Francis Ogolla tragically died on Thursday, April 18th, 2024, in a helicopter crash in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The ill-fated military aircraft went down shortly after takeoff while on an official mission.

The crash claimed the lives of Ogolla and nine other military personnel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST