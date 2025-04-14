PHOTOs of a Toyota Auris that was stolen and dumped in Othaya - The engine and tyres had been removed







Monday, April 14, 2025 - A Toyota Auris Registration number KDC 385K that was stolen and some of the parts removed was found abandoned near Kiriini Primary School in Othaya.

Reports indicate that the engine and tryes had been removed.

It is believed that the car was stolen by a gang that has been selling stolen car parts to unscrupulous traders in the black market.

The owner managed to recover the vehicle after the photos were circulated on social media.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the gang behind the theft.





