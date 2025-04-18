RUTO’s son, GEORGE, buys a multi-million long-distance Scania Marcopolo bus - His notorious driver and right-hand man Kinara flaunts it (VIDEO)







Friday, April 18, 2025 - President William Ruto’s son, George, has expanded his investment in the public transport industry after acquiring a Scania Marcopolo bus.

The long-distance bus is set to ply the Mombasa - Nairobi route.

George Ruto’s infamous driver and right-hand man, Kinara, who has been making headlines for breaking traffic rules, shared a video flaunting the multi-million bus.

A new Scania Marcopolo bus could range between Ksh 12 million - 15 million.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST