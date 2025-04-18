RUTO’s son, GEORGE, buys a multi-million long-distance Scania Marcopolo bus - His notorious driver and right-hand man Kinara flaunts it (VIDEO)

Friday, April 18, 2025 - President William Ruto’s son, George, has expanded his investment in the public transport industry after acquiring a Scania Marcopolo bus.
The long-distance bus is set to ply the Mombasa - Nairobi
route.
George Ruto’s infamous driver and right-hand man, Kinara,
who has been making headlines for breaking traffic rules, shared a video
flaunting the multi-million bus.
A new Scania Marcopolo bus could range between Ksh 12
million - 15 million.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments