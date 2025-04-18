A lady who operates a mobile money agency business goes berserk after being conned (VIDEO)

Friday, April 18, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment a lady, who operates a mobile money agency business, went berserk after being conned.
Some fraudsters went to her shop posing as customers and
defrauded her of an unknown amount of money, leaving her in anguish.
She was seen in the video wailing uncontrollably as she
tried to come to terms with the loss.
Watch the video.
A lady who operates a mobile money agency business goes berserk after being conned pic.twitter.com/bjTWcZyQ8k— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 18, 2025
