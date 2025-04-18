CS OPARANYA’s trophy girlfriend, MARY BIKETI, was spotted with a chase car and bodyguards in Trans Nzoia, where she attended a talent search (VIDEO)







Friday, April 18, 2025 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya’s girlfriend, Mary Biketi, has continued to draw attention on social media because of the flashy lifestyle that she displays.

On Friday, she almost brought business to a standstill after she made a grand entry into Trans Zoia town, where she hosted a talent search.

She was riding in a flashy entourage that consisted of a chase car with a siren and heavily built bodyguards.

Mary’s affluent lifestyle has been causing murmurs online, with some questioning whether Oparanya is looting public funds to sponsor her.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST