RUTO's Government changes tune on Mathematics as a compulsory subject in senior Secondary Schools! ‘We have listened’







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Flip-flopping on an earlier decision, Ruto’s Government has now made Mathematics a compulsory subject across all senior secondary school pathways under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The Ministry of Education, which had previously allowed students in non-STEM streams to drop mathematics, has reversed course following mounting pressure from stakeholders and the public.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba made the announcement during the National Conversation on CBC held on Thursday, stating that the government, after wide consultations with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) and other education stakeholders, has resolved to reintroduce some form of mathematics in all three senior school pathways.

"The majority of stakeholders felt mathematics should be mandatory.”

“We’ve listened and concluded that all pathways must include mathematics - pure maths for STEM students and a simplified version for the other two,” Ogamba said.

Under the CBC structure, students follow one of three pathways: STEM, Arts and Sports Science, or Social Sciences.

Until now, only STEM learners were required to study mathematics.

The exclusion of maths from the other two had sparked public outcry, with critics warning it could harm the quality of education and limit future opportunities for students.

Ogamba emphasized the importance of public input, stating, “We value Kenyans' voices.”

“Their feedback helped guide this decision.”

He urged support for the new directive and affirmed that he and Principal Secretary Julius Bitok remain focused on ensuring a smooth CBC transition, including improving infrastructure and teacher preparedness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST Top of Form

ThetTh