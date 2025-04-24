MICHELLE OBAMA speaks on skipping DONALD TRUMP’s inauguration and comes clean on divorce rumours







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - In a candid conversation on her podcast IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, former First Lady Michelle Obama finally addressed her much-discussed decision to skip Donald Trump’s second inauguration in January.

While her husband, former President Barack Obama, made an appearance at both the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies and Jimmy Carter’s funeral, Michelle was conspicuously missing.

At first, she simply described it as a personal decision. But now, she’s revealed a deeper reason.

“It started with not having anything to wear,” she said.

“I mean, I had affirmatively, cause I’m always prepared for any funeral, anything,” Obama added.

“I walk around with the right dress, I travel with clothes just in case something pops off.”

“So I was like, if I’m not going to do this thing, I got to tell my team, I don’t even want to have a dress ready, right?”

“Because it’s so easy to just say, let me do the right thing.” She explained.

Amid public speculation about her marriage, Michelle set the record straight: her absence had nothing to do with relationship trouble.

“My decision to skip the inauguration, what people don’t realize, or my decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me were met with such ridicule and criticism,” she said.

“People couldn’t believe that I was saying no for any other reason, that they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart, you know?”

Actress Taraji P. Henson praised her decision, saying;

“Women are shock absorbers. When do you ever get to live for you?”

Now, Michelle is passing that wisdom on to daughters Sasha and Malia, encouraging them to build the muscle of saying no.

“It’s a practice,” she said, “because if you don’t develop it, you lose it.”

