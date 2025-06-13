PASSARIS is sharing!! AOKO OTIENO exposes DIG ELIUD LAGAT’s side chick who lives large and accompanies him to Dubai for shopping sprees (PHOTOs)







Friday, June 13, 2025 - Fiery blogger Aoko Otieno has once again lit up social media- this time with explosive allegations involving Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat and his alleged mistress.

In a no-holds-barred exposé, Aoko accused DIG Lagat of funding a lavish lifestyle for his young side chick identified as Nimmo.

According to Aoko, the high-end slay queen has been accompanying the senior police boss on shopping sprees in Dubai and other luxury destinations.

She enjoys top-tier privileges, including first-class flights, five-star hotel stays, and designer handbags, all reportedly bankrolled by Langat.





See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST