CHERARGEI labels NYONG’O, ORENGO, and SIFUNA as saboteurs of RUTO-RAILA broad-based Government







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Vocal Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has accused Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna of working to sabotage President William Ruto’s broad-based Government.

The political arrangement, formed last year after Ruto signed a pact with ODM leader Raila Odinga, saw several ODM figures integrated into the administration.

However, Nyong’o, Orengo, and Sifuna, key ODM leaders, have since turned into vocal critics of Ruto’s leadership.

During an interview on Citizen TV’s Daybreak on Thursday, Cherargei branded the trio “saboteurs” who are undermining the spirit of the Ruto-Raila alliance.

“Their attacks are populist and pedestrian. They are deliberately sabotaging the broad-based arrangement,” he said.

Governor Nyong’o recently wrote to President Ruto, accusing his administration of undermining devolution and questioning the relevance of national road agencies like KURA and KERA.

The Kisumu County boss likened Ruto’s leadership style to the autocratic rule of the late President Daniel Moi, known for the ‘Nyayo’ era.

However, Cherargei has dismissed Nyong’o’s concerns as political theatrics.

“Nyanza has benefited immensely under this administration with key appointments, including Treasury CS John Mbadi.”

“Money now sleeps in Nyanza,” he claimed.

The Senator demanded an apology from Nyong’o and urged Raila Odinga to publicly distance himself from the trio’s remarks.

“Raila must call them out. This blackmail must stop,” Cherargei asserted.

