CHERARGEI labels NYONG’O, ORENGO, and SIFUNA as saboteurs of RUTO-RAILA broad-based Government

Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Vocal Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has accused Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna of working to sabotage President William Ruto’s broad-based Government.
The political arrangement, formed last year after Ruto
signed a pact with ODM leader Raila Odinga, saw several ODM figures integrated
into the administration.
However, Nyong’o, Orengo, and Sifuna, key ODM leaders, have
since turned into vocal critics of Ruto’s leadership.
During an interview on Citizen TV’s Daybreak on
Thursday, Cherargei branded the trio “saboteurs” who are undermining the spirit
of the Ruto-Raila alliance.
“Their attacks are populist and pedestrian. They are
deliberately sabotaging the broad-based arrangement,” he said.
Governor Nyong’o recently wrote to President Ruto, accusing
his administration of undermining devolution and questioning the relevance of
national road agencies like KURA and KERA.
The Kisumu County boss likened Ruto’s leadership style to
the autocratic rule of the late President Daniel Moi, known for the ‘Nyayo’
era.
However, Cherargei has dismissed Nyong’o’s concerns as
political theatrics.
“Nyanza has benefited immensely under this administration
with key appointments, including Treasury CS John Mbadi.”
“Money now sleeps in Nyanza,” he claimed.
The Senator demanded an apology from Nyong’o and urged Raila
Odinga to publicly distance himself from the trio’s remarks.
“Raila must call them out. This blackmail must stop,”
Cherargei asserted.
