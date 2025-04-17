RUTO’s Government apologises for teargassing Butere Girls over ‘Echoes of War’ drama festival controversy.







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - A week after the shocking scenes at the National Drama Festivals in Nakuru, where Butere Girls High School students were teargassed, the Government has finally issued a public apology.

Dennis Itumbi, the Head of Creative Economy and Presidential Special Projects, apologised to the girls on behalf of the government during an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday night.

“Let me take this opportunity with the full sleeves and honors of the government to apologise to all the girls of Butere Girls for the teargas that was meted out on them.”

“I sincerely apologise," said Itumbi.

He added, “We are not only sorry for the teargas but also for not managing this to the very end.”

“I promise to sit down with my team and come up with remedies for what can be done."

The girls had travelled with high hopes to perform Echoes of War, a powerful play written by former Senator Cleophas Malala.

However, the performance was derailed after Malala was dramatically arrested while attempting to access the school for rehearsals.

The girls later staged a protest, singing the national anthem and walking offstage - only to be met with teargas from overzealous police officers.

The fallout sparked national outcry.

Itumbi also dismissed claims of punishment against the school’s principal, saying, “if my facts are correct, the principal at Butere Girls is actually going to retire in two months.”

“There is absolutely no retribution."

Despite the setback, Malala has vowed to keep the message of the play alive, announcing plans to stage Echoes of War with an adult cast and release it on YouTube.

