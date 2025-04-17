Tragedy as an irate mob lynch two innocent men and set their vehicle ablaze in Homa Bay in a shocking case of mistaken identity - DETAILS!







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - What began as a routine errand turned tragic near Kobodo trading centre in Homa Bay’s Ndhiwa Sub-county when two men were lynched in a shocking case of mistaken identity.

The victims, Bob Ochieng, a local butcher, and Kevin Odero, a driver, were transporting a cow in a Probox when they stopped to fix a flat tire.

Local residents, suspecting the animal was stolen, quickly mobilized and attacked the pair with crude weapons before setting their vehicle ablaze.

Ndhiwa Sub-county Police Commander, John Losia, later confirmed that the cow had been legally purchased by Ochieng for slaughter.

Witnesses say the men suffered deep machete wounds and bled to death at the scene.

The incident has drawn public outrage and renewed calls for calm, restraint, and due process in suspected crime cases.

“This was a clear case of mistaken identity,” Losia stated, condemning the lynching.

“Justice cannot be served through violence.”

The tragic loss of two innocent lives is a chilling reminder of the dangers of mob mentality.

