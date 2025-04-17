Renowned award-winning Kenyan journalist dies after experiencing sudden chest pains







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - The journalism world is mourning the loss of Ochieng’ Ogodo, a revered voice in science and environmental reporting, who passed away in the early hours of Thursday, April 17.

His passing followed a brief illness, with reports confirming that he remained in high spirits as late as Wednesday evening.

Ogodo reportedly experienced sudden chest pains around 2:00am while at home.

He alerted his children, who quickly rushed him to Mama Lucy Hospital.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Ogodo’s influence on African science journalism was profound.

He notably served as the Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Coordinator and News Editor for the UK-based Science and Development Network (SciDev.Net) for 12 years.

His commitment to reporting on critical scientific and environmental issues earned him global acclaim, including the prestigious Reuters-IUCN Media Award for Excellence in Environmental Reporting in 2008.

Beyond his editorial roles, Ogodo was an Executive Board Member of the World Federation of Science Journalists (2017–2023) and the founding chair of the Kenya Environment and Science Journalists Association (KENSJA), shaping the future of environmental journalism in Kenya.

The Kenya Editors Guild paid tribute to Ogodo, hailing him as a dedicated storyteller whose work helped demystify science for the everyday reader.

His articles were featured in global outlets including National Geographic, The Guardian (UK), and Nature Medicine.

