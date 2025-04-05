How Embu residents embarrassed RUTO despite getting paid to cheer him - They even tore placards with his images (PHOTO)







Saturday, April 5, 2025 - President William Ruto faced a hostile reception in Embu yesterday during his tour of the Mt. Kenya region.

His address was repeatedly interrupted by chants of “uongo” (lies) from the crowd, making it difficult for him to communicate.

Reports have since emerged that a section of the crowd had been mobilized and paid to cheer the President, a tactic reportedly used in some of his previous stops.

However, Embu residents allegedly accepted the money but defiantly tore the placards with Ruto’s image.

The County has increasingly become a stronghold of anti-Ruto sentiment, with many openly calling for his resignation.

The backlash follows recent remarks by former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, who was recently dismissed from the Cabinet.

Muturi, a native of Embu, has accused Ruto of corruption and incompetence, joining forces with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in opposing the President's leadership.

