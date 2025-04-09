RUTO buys a brand new Prado J250 estimated to be worth over Ksh 20 million to carry his PA system as millions of Kenyans struggle to make ends meet (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - President William Ruto has been accused of wasting state resources after a brand new Prado J250 was spotted carrying a public address system during his recent tour of the Mount Kenyan region.

The PA system was previously mounted on a Prado but it seems Ruto has upgraded cars in his entourage, even as he pleads with Kenyans to take austerity measures amid tough economic times.

The Prado J250 is estimated to cost over Ksh 20 Million.

The multi-million guzzler is known for safety and comfort, but for Ruto he uses it to carry the PA system.





Watch the video.

Kenya’s presidential motorcade, while the country struggles with poverty, unemployment, and poor healthcare infrastructure! pic.twitter.com/yk5Xa6aCEa — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 9, 2025

