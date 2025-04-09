Hero Rongai Matatu conductor TELVIN MBURU breaks down in tears after woman whose life he helped save called live on NTV to thank him (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - It was an emotional scene on NTV’s Fixing the Nation when Telvin Mburu, a humble Rongai matatu conductor, reunited with the woman whose life he helped save after a medical emergency.

As he narrated the life-altering moment, the woman unexpectedly called into the show to thank him - triggering heartfelt tears live on air.

Mburu recounted the incident, which happened on Friday, April 4th, during evening rush hour.

A female passenger, visibly struggling to breathe, tapped him for help.

He responded swiftly, opening windows and making space for her.

As her condition worsened near Nyayo Roundabout, Mburu and his crew rushed her to Nairobi West Hospital.

“For me, I was just doing it out of goodwill. I lost someone so important to me due to negligence... I wasn’t there, but can you imagine being told your mum died because no one helped?” Mburu shared, his voice cracking.

Mburu not only ensured she got to hospital, but stayed, oversaw treatment, and even facilitated her transfer to Sinai Hospital - sacrificing his day’s pay.

The woman’s surprise call brought the studio to tears.

“I lack words. I am so emotional right now... You are the reason my children still have their mother,” she said.

Kenyans have hailed Mburu’s selflessness, calling for his recognition.

Despite the matatu industry's often chaotic image, Mburu’s kindness is a shining reminder that true heroes walk among us - quiet, humble, and full of heart.

Watch the emotional moment below.

Tears in the studio as Viola calls Telvin. 😭🥹🥹



"My children wouldn't have a mother if you hadn't helped me."



Telvin and the driver of a Rongai matatu helped Viola when she had a medical emergency. #FixingTheNationNTV @NationFmKE @OfficialJMbugua @MariamBishar @EricLatiff pic.twitter.com/SKWCubmahq — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) April 9, 2025