CCTV captures a notorious burglar in action in Kitengela in broad daylight (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - CCTV cameras installed at Joyland Empire building in Kitengela captured a notorious burglar breaking into a house, where he stole a laptop.

In the footage, the suspect, a young man in his 20s, is seen pretending to speak on the phone as he looks around, ensuring that no one sees him.

Shortly after, he opens the victim’s house and steals a laptop.

His face was clearly captured on CCTV.

Cases of theft continue to rise across the country, driven by the growing economic strain that has left many struggling to survive.

Watch the footage.

CCTV captures a notorious burglar in action in Kitengela in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/CPwswLCUWm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 9, 2025

