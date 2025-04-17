DONALD TRUMP announces new tough rules that Kenyan visa holders must adhere to or face deportation!







Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Living the American dream just got a little more complicated.

For Kenyans holding or planning to apply for U.S. visas, the U.S Government has declared that the scrutiny doesn’t end at visa approval, it’s only the beginning.

In a recent statement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that visa holders will now be under continuous monitoring, not just at the point of application but throughout their stay.

“Visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued,” he stated.

“We expect all visa holders to respect our laws and immigration rules - or face deportation.”

This marks a significant shift, echoing President Donald Trump’s tough stance on immigration.

From now on, green card and student visa applicants must also disclose their social media handles from the past five years.

Anything deemed inappropriate, especially extremist views, like antisemitic content, could be grounds for immediate visa denial or revocation.

“There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s extremist sympathisers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here,” said Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs.

This essentially means your visa is something you have to earn every single day.

Beyond social media, any violation, be it fraud, theft, fake documents, or sham marriages, could lead to deportation.

