Read the eulogy of popular X influencer, JUMUIYAN, who took his own life hours after mocking BEATRICE ELACHI’s son’s death - He was a Regional Manager at Platinum Credit







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Popular X influencer James Awandu alias, Jumuiyan, has been laid to rest.

Jumuiyan died last month, hours after he mocked Dagorreti North Member of Parliament, Beatrice Elachi, following the death of her son.

He is believed to have taken his own life at his rented house after ingesting poison.

Jumuiyan’s death shocked many people online, especially on X, where he had a huge following, because he didn’t exhibit any signs of depression.

He was always jovial and vocal on current issues.

The 31-year-old had a decorated career in the corporate sector.

He rose to become the Regional Manager at Platinum Credit.

Read his eulogy.

