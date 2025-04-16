Comedian OBINNA slams TikToker NYAKO for criticizing PRINCE INDAH’s outfit during his traditional wedding!







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Kenyan media personality, comedian, singer, and content creator Oga Obinna, has fired back at TikToker Nyako following her harsh criticism of Prince Indah’s outfit at his recent traditional wedding.

The Ohangla sensation, whose real name is Evans Ochieng Owino, tied the knot with longtime sweetheart Winnie NyaMigori McAramis in a grand ceremony in Migori County.

While the ceremony was a dazzling display of culture, color, and love, Prince Indah’s attire has sparked an unexpected online debate.

Nyako took issue with stylist Bolo Bespoke, the designer behind Indah’s look, calling the outfit “horrible” and suggesting Bolo be “fired immediately.”

She even compared the beaded cross design on the attire to something worn by a Catholic preacher.

While Nyako clarified that her comments weren’t aimed at Prince Indah himself, Obinna wasn’t having it.

“Si kila mtu apange harusi yake alafu avae venye anataka.” Obinna clapped back.

