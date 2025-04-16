Meet a notorious fraudster arrested after he booked a luxurious Airbnb in Mombasa for 2 weeks and disappeared without paying Sh 370,300 (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Samwel Malish alias Big Papa has been apprehended for pulling off a daring scam at the Jumeirah Palm Resort in Mombasa.
He booked a three-bedroom Airbnb for two weeks but vanished
into thin air without paying a dime.
Malish, along with two accomplices, concocted an elaborate
scheme to book the luxurious stay online, which would cost a total of
Sh370,300.
They first sent an RTGS message for Sh105,800, but the funds
never reflected in Airbnb’s account.
When the host inquired about the missing payment, Malish
confidently claimed that his company would cover the bill before their
departure.
But just like a magician’s disappearing act, he and his
accomplices inexplicably vanished, leaving behind nothing but confusion and
bills.
As investigators dug deeper, they uncovered Malish's
notorious history as a con artist, wanted for swindling innocent victims across
Africa, and even involved in criminal activities in Australia.
He and his partners in crime previously defrauded a Beach
Hotel in Mombasa in the same fashion.
Now in custody, Malish undergoes processing pending arraignment, as detectives pursue his elusive accomplices.
Courtesy: DCI.
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments