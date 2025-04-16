Meet a notorious fraudster arrested after he booked a luxurious Airbnb in Mombasa for 2 weeks and disappeared without paying Sh 370,300 (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Samwel Malish alias Big Papa has been apprehended for pulling off a daring scam at the Jumeirah Palm Resort in Mombasa.

He booked a three-bedroom Airbnb for two weeks but vanished into thin air without paying a dime.

Malish, along with two accomplices, concocted an elaborate scheme to book the luxurious stay online, which would cost a total of Sh370,300.

They first sent an RTGS message for Sh105,800, but the funds never reflected in Airbnb’s account.

When the host inquired about the missing payment, Malish confidently claimed that his company would cover the bill before their departure.

But just like a magician’s disappearing act, he and his accomplices inexplicably vanished, leaving behind nothing but confusion and bills.

As investigators dug deeper, they uncovered Malish's notorious history as a con artist, wanted for swindling innocent victims across Africa, and even involved in criminal activities in Australia.

He and his partners in crime previously defrauded a Beach Hotel in Mombasa in the same fashion.

Now in custody, Malish undergoes processing pending arraignment, as detectives pursue his elusive accomplices.

Courtesy: DCI.