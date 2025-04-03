‘I will miss George,’ RAILA ODINGA mourns long-time aide and bodyguard GEORGE ODUOR as tributes pour in form various leaders! (PHOTOs)

Thursday, April 3, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is grieving the loss of his longtime personal aide and bodyguard, George Oduor, who passed away on Tuesday evening in Nairobi after a short illness.
In a heartfelt tribute, the ODM leader reflected on their
decades-long bond, describing Oduor as more than just a security aide.
“George has been a part of Jaramogi’s and my family since
the late 80s.”
“We have stood, fallen, and risen together,” Odinga
shared, honoring his unwavering loyalty.
Oduor was known for his professionalism, dedication, and
composure, standing by Odinga’s side through some of Kenya’s most defining
political moments.
“Vigilant, calm, confident, and extremely professional,”
Odinga described him, emphasizing his steadfast commitment.
“I will miss George, and I am sorry to the myriad friends
who miss him already,” he said.
Extending his condolences, Odinga expressed sympathy to
Oduor’s wife, Carol George, and his loved ones:
“To his wife, entire family, colleagues, and friends, I offer Mama Ida’s and the entire Jaramogi family’s sincere condolences at this devastating loss.”
Various leaders have taken to social media to pay tribute to Oduor and we have sampled a few below.
