Reactions as MATIANG’I jets back amid speculations of his presidential bid - Should RUTO be worried?







Friday, April 18, 2025 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is back in town, touching down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on the night of April 17th, 2025, aboard a Qatar Airways flight from the U.S.

He was warmly received by Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka.

Matiang’i’s arrival has reignited political discussions, especially after Jubilee officially endorsed him as their flagbearer for the 2027 General Election.

“We have our own candidate - Fred Matiang’i. He will face off with the others to ensure Ruto goes home,” Kioni stated at the airport.

While Matiang’i has not yet addressed the public on his political ambitions, Kioni confirmed that he is expected to make an official statement in the coming days.

His return has sparked varied reactions across the political spectrum and on social media.

Supporters have praised his firm leadership during his tenure as Education and Interior CS under President Uhuru Kenyatta, viewing him as a strong and capable contender.

However, critics have expressed skepticism, warning that he may be a political project of former President Kenyatta.

With just over two years to the polls, Matiang’i’s homecoming adds a fresh twist to the evolving 2027 presidential race.Bottom of Form

See some of the reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST