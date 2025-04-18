How FRED MATIANG'I arrived in JKIA from U.S ahead of his 2027 presidential campaign (VIDEO)

Friday, April 18, 2025 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i returned to Kenya on the night of April 17th, 2025, landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport aboard a Qatar Airways flight from the United States.
Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Kisii
Senator Richard Onyonka received him.
Matiang’i’s arrival has reignited political discussions,
especially following the Jubilee Party’s declaration endorsing him as their
presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election.
“We have our own candidate - Fred Matiang’i. He will face
off with the others to ensure Ruto goes home,” Kioni stated at the airport.
While Matiang’i has not yet addressed his political
ambitions to the public, Kioni confirmed that he is expected to make an
official statement in the coming days.
