How FRED MATIANG'I arrived in JKIA from U.S ahead of his 2027 presidential campaign (VIDEO)







Friday, April 18, 2025 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i returned to Kenya on the night of April 17th, 2025, landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport aboard a Qatar Airways flight from the United States.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka received him.

Matiang’i’s arrival has reignited political discussions, especially following the Jubilee Party’s declaration endorsing him as their presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election.

“We have our own candidate - Fred Matiang’i. He will face off with the others to ensure Ruto goes home,” Kioni stated at the airport.

While Matiang’i has not yet addressed his political ambitions to the public, Kioni confirmed that he is expected to make an official statement in the coming days.

How Fred Matiang'i arrived in JKIA ahead of his presidential campaign.

Good Friday Easter pic.twitter.com/4nqMxyI4w3 — Evan (@Jbm_Evan) April 18, 2025

