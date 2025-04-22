RAILA’s goon GAUCHO is now moving around with bodyguards and inspecting Government projects (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Infamous city goon and Raila Odinga’s diehard supporter, Calvince Okoth, better known as Gaucho, is enjoying the trappings of power, thanks to a political pact between Raila Odinga and President William Ruto.
The class 4 dropout was captured on camera in Eldoret,
inspecting a Government project.
He arrived at the venue aboard an SUV while being escorted
by bodyguards, displaying his influence in the current regime.
The video comes barely a week after all his trumped charges
in court were dropped.
Gaucho thanked President Ruto and Raila Odinga for playing a
key role in having his cases dropped.
Watch the video.
Gaucho now moves around with bodyguards, a chase car and is now launching government Projects! pic.twitter.com/iVZNwAySdp— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 22, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments