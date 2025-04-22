RAILA’s goon GAUCHO is now moving around with bodyguards and inspecting Government projects (VIDEO)



Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Infamous city goon and Raila Odinga’s diehard supporter, Calvince Okoth, better known as Gaucho, is enjoying the trappings of power, thanks to a political pact between Raila Odinga and President William Ruto.

The class 4 dropout was captured on camera in Eldoret, inspecting a Government project.

He arrived at the venue aboard an SUV while being escorted by bodyguards, displaying his influence in the current regime.

The video comes barely a week after all his trumped charges in court were dropped.

Gaucho thanked President Ruto and Raila Odinga for playing a key role in having his cases dropped.

Watch the video.

