Embakasi man kills his lover over WhatsApp messages from another lover (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Teresea Kemunto, a young mother from Embakasi, tragically passed away after being assaulted by her lover over infidelity.
The deceased had been in a come-we-stay relationship with
27-year-old Oscar Oundo, and they shared a home while raising a two-year-old
son together.
According to close family members, trouble started on the
evening of Thursday, April 18th, after Oundo accused Kemunto of
being unfaithful.
He had accessed her WhatsApp messages and, upon reading
through them, was convinced she was involved with another man.
A violent altercation ensued, leaving her with serious
injuries.
Despite the gravity of her injuries, Kemunto was able to
make her way to the Soweto Police Station to report the assault.
Kemunto succumbed while undergoing treatment at a city
hospital.
Oundo was arrested shortly after Kemunto’s death, and is
currently being held at Soweto Police Station, the same station where she had
earlier sought help.
The family is appealing to the DCI to ensure their slain
daughter gets justice.
