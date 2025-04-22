Embakasi man kills his lover over WhatsApp messages from another lover (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Teresea Kemunto, a young mother from Embakasi, tragically passed away after being assaulted by her lover over infidelity.

The deceased had been in a come-we-stay relationship with 27-year-old Oscar Oundo, and they shared a home while raising a two-year-old son together.

According to close family members, trouble started on the evening of Thursday, April 18th, after Oundo accused Kemunto of being unfaithful.

He had accessed her WhatsApp messages and, upon reading through them, was convinced she was involved with another man.

A violent altercation ensued, leaving her with serious injuries.

Despite the gravity of her injuries, Kemunto was able to make her way to the Soweto Police Station to report the assault.

Kemunto succumbed while undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Oundo was arrested shortly after Kemunto’s death, and is currently being held at Soweto Police Station, the same station where she had earlier sought help.

The family is appealing to the DCI to ensure their slain daughter gets justice.

Watch the report courtesy of TV47.

