RACHEL OTUOMA introduces her new lover, months after her husband died (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Popular TikToker Rachel Otuoma has introduced her new lover, four months after the passing of her husband, former Kenyan footballer Ezekiel Otuoma.

Rachel’s new lover is called Menace, a Tiktoker.

Menace had previously denied rumors of a romantic involvement with Rachael, emphasizing their relationship was purely platonic.

However, Rachael has now openly expressed her affection for him, marking a new chapter in her personal life.

Ezekiel Otuoma, renowned for his stints with AFC Leopards and other Kenyan clubs, succumbed to Motor Neurone Disease (MND) on December 20th, 2024.

His battle with the debilitating illness had been public, with his wife Rachael standing by him throughout the challenging period.

In the wake of his passing, Rachael received an outpouring of support from friends and the TikTok community, who rallied together to raise funds for Ezekiel's funeral expenses.

Notably, her TikTok friends organized a live fundraising session, collecting KSh 530,000 to assist with the burial costs.

Following Ezekiel's death, Rachael faced criticism for her swift return to TikTok, with some suggesting she should take a hiatus to grieve privately.

The Kenyan DAILY POST