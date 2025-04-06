Meet MARGARET MAKENA, the notorious MCHELE LADY who has been drugging men at Quiver Lounge Eastlands and stealing from them as police arrest her (PHOTO)







Sunday, April 6, 2025 - One of the women linked to the drugging and robbery of patrons at Quiver Lounge Eastlands has been traced and arrested.

The suspect, identified as Margaret Makena, is currently in custody at Mihango Police Post in Utawala and is expected to be transferred to Buruburu Police Station on Monday as investigations proceed.

According to a source familiar with the case, efforts to extract the identities of other accomplices from the arrested suspect have been met with resistance, but officers are continuing to build a watertight case against her.

“This one needs to rot in jail,” said the source, adding that more time is being sought to consolidate evidence and trace the remaining members of the group.

The arrest follows multiple testimonies from victims who came forward after the initial alert, with at least three men alleging they lost hundreds of thousands of shillings after being drugged at the popular lounge.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about the syndicate to report to the nearest police station.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi