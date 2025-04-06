AOKO OTIENO exposes Governor ANN WAIGURU’s marital woes - She was reportedly beaten up by her husband after she confronted him for having an affair with their househelp







Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Governor Ann Waiguru’s marriage with prominent lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo is reportedly on the rocks, with reports emerging that Waiganjo has been subjecting her to physical abuse.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, Waiguru disappeared from the limelight for weeks after she was beaten up by her estranged husband and left with visible injuries.

Waiganjo turned violent after Waiguru confronted him for having an affair with their househelp.

Waiguru got married to Waiganjo in 2019 in a traditional wedding ceremony.

Though she did not envision herself getting married a second time, Waiguru said that Waiganjo pursued her till she gave in.

Check out Aoko’s tweet.

