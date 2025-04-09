Kenyan LADY celebrates after finding out her ex-boyfriend is still single and curses him in viral VIDEO - ‘Nilimwambia atazunguka’







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - A viral video of a Kenyan lady celebrating after discovering that her ex-boyfriend is still single has sparked intense reactions online.

In the video, she reveals that she cursed him during their breakup and warned him that he would struggle to find another girlfriend.

"I just found out that my ex-boyfriend is still single and searching," she says, adding, “Nilimwambia atazunguka..."

Although she doesn’t reveal the details of their breakup, it's clear that she’s still hurt and hasn’t moved on.

The fact that she’s checking on his relationship status suggests unresolved feelings.

It’s a reminder that sometimes, healing and closure may require professional help.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST